First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.
FEI opened at $11.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $12.33.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
