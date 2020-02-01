First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.17

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.17 and traded as high as $25.96. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 436,809 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,461,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,766,000 after buying an additional 286,367 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,753,000 after buying an additional 100,749 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 1,181,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,115,000 after buying an additional 62,250 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 967,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,766,000 after buying an additional 19,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 857,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,560,000 after buying an additional 70,682 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.