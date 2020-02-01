Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 432.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 364.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 407.7% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,645 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FL opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FL. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

