Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,687 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,218 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,869,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,930,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,191,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $148,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,718 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,434,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 781.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 939,833 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $543,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

