Fortescue Metals Group (ASX:FMG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.33

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.33 and traded as high as $11.36. Fortescue Metals Group shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 14,230,399 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion and a PE ratio of 11.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$9.35.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile (ASX:FMG)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

