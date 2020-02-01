Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Downgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

CIBC cut shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Fortis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortis in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Fortis from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Fortis from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.63.

Fortis stock opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.20. Fortis has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.3655 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 30.1% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

