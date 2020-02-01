Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security updated its FY20 guidance to $3.83-4.03 EPS.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.71. 3,051,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.95 and its 200-day moving average is $59.15.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $149,975.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,230,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,356 shares of company stock worth $15,312,755. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.