Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on Forward Air and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.67.

NASDAQ FWRD traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $65.45. 147,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,876. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 3,767.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

