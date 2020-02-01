Fountain (FTN) Price Reaches $0.0139

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Fountain token can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene. Fountain has a market cap of $1.23 million and $118,800.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fountain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.74 or 0.03038867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00195292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00122650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.