Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Shares Acquired by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 7.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 484,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,179,000 after buying an additional 31,905 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 192.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 259.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 62.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNV traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.64. 1,079,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,921. Franco Nevada Corp has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.21, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of -0.01.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Franco Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James set a $108.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Franco Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

