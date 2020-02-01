Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$157.00

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FNV. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$148.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Franco Nevada stock opened at C$150.43 on Tuesday. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$93.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$135.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion and a PE ratio of 140.98.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$311.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$286.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco Nevada will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franco Nevada news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.60, for a total value of C$489,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,306,072. Also, Director David Harquail sold 18,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.39, for a total transaction of C$2,470,629.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,007,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$131,310,162.23. Insiders sold a total of 63,749 shares of company stock valued at $8,301,088 in the last three months.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

