Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$157.00

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FNV. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$148.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.
Franco Nevada stock opened at C$150.43 on Tuesday. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$93.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$135.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion and a PE ratio of 140.98.
In other Franco Nevada news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.60, for a total value of C$489,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,306,072. Also, Director David Harquail sold 18,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.39, for a total transaction of C$2,470,629.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,007,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$131,310,162.23. Insiders sold a total of 63,749 shares of company stock valued at $8,301,088 in the last three months.
Franco Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
