Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $37.78

Franklin Financial Services Corp (OTCMKTS:FRAF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and traded as low as $35.70. Franklin Financial Services shares last traded at $35.70, with a volume of 366 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.81. The company has a market cap of $158.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Franklin Financial Services alerts:

Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

In other Franklin Financial Services news, Director Kimberly Rzomp purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF)

Franklin Financial Services Corporation offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.