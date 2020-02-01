Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (BATS:FLHY)

Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1516 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.