Franks International (NYSE:FI) Shares Down 5.9%

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) was down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.50, approximately 667,502 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 718,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franks International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $809.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Franks International had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $140.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Franks International NV will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Franks International news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 369,200 shares of Franks International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $2,019,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franks International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franks International in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Franks International by 522.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Franks International by 1,288.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 31,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Franks International by 138.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

About Franks International (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

