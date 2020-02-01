Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.40 ($69.07) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €55.90 ($65.00).

Shares of FRE stock traded down €0.88 ($1.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €46.13 ($53.63). 2,381,046 shares of the company were exchanged. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($93.02). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €46.38.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

