Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) traded up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.56, 127,200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 180,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.64.

Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The health services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.44 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Future Healthcare of America stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Future Healthcare of America as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

About Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU)

Natur Holdings B.V. produces health food, such as natural juices and snacks. The company is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

