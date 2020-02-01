General Electric (NYSE:GE) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.50-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. General Electric also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.50-0.60 EPS.

Shares of GE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 77,924,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,130,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Bank of America upgraded General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on General Electric from to and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.96.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

