Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $687.75 Million

Analysts predict that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will post $687.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $686.50 million and the highest is $689.00 million. Genesco posted sales of $675.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.64 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CL King upgraded Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $161,505.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,803 shares in the company, valued at $533,560.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $153,816.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $459,571. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 837.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 12.5% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 18.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

GCO traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.32. The stock had a trading volume of 236,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,057. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $581.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.57. Genesco has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $53.20.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

