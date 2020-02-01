Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Genesis Energy stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.10 and a beta of 1.27. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $621.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.81 million. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genesis Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

In other Genesis Energy news, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II acquired 19,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $377,941.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,058.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II acquired 30,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $569,848.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,848.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 15,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 785,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

