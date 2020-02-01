Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.8% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $2,478,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 360,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,576,000 after buying an additional 44,091 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG opened at $124.62 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.08 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $307.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

