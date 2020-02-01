Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Cfra

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its price objective increased by Cfra from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gentex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gentex from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.66.

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,190. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98. Gentex has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Gentex by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

