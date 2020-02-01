GeoCoin (GEO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $353.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002050 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $610,061.00 and approximately $353.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00726787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009307 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00046931 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000961 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00067754 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007197 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GEO is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

