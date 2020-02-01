Gexan (GEX) Trading Down 8.9% This Week

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Gexan has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Gexan coin can now be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. Gexan has a market cap of $62,554.00 and approximately $4,385.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.66 or 0.01253324 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00046463 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026396 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00201476 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00067371 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

Gexan (CRYPTO:GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,849,610 coins and its circulating supply is 2,532,104 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery . Gexan’s official website is gexan.io

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

