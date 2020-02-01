GLBL SHP LS DS REP 8.75 SRS B PRF (NYSE:GSL.PB) Shares Down 0.2%

GLBL SHP LS DS REP 8.75 SRS B PRF (NYSE:GSL.PB)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.87 and last traded at $24.96, approximately 4,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.03.

GLBL SHP LS DS REP 8.75 SRS B PRF Company Profile (NYSE:GSL.PB)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of June 30, 2019, it owned 40 ships. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

