Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Receives $19.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLP. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $18.27 and a 1 year high of $21.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $670.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Partners will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.