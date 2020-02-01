Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.77

Shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.77 and traded as high as $14.94. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 760 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.0702 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

