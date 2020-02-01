Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Down 0.9%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $17.65, 50 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

