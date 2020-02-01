GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.88.

GMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on GMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GMS from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 115.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the second quarter worth $14,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,488,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,758,000 after acquiring an additional 428,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in GMS in the third quarter worth $7,872,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMS traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.72. 308,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.36. GMS has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $861.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.95 million. GMS had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

