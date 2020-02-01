Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley set a $21.00 price objective on Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,567,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,333. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $974.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 111.81%. The business had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Golar LNG will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 19.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Golar LNG by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Golar LNG by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. grace capital raised its position in Golar LNG by 6.4% during the third quarter. grace capital now owns 50,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Golar LNG by 29.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

