Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Shares Down 5.7%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) shares traded down 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.97, 703,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 430,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

GSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Clarus Securities cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.30 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $10,742,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Golden Star Resources by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 320,622 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Golden Star Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Golden Star Resources by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

