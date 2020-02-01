Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Earns “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a $250.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $264.35.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $237.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.97. Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $180.73 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

