Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€13.90” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.90 ($16.16) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.25 ($23.55) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a €12.20 ($14.19) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €17.23 ($20.04).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €13.83 ($16.08) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.75. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 1 year high of €23.66 ($27.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.33.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

