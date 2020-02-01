Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€13.90” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.90 ($16.16) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.25 ($23.55) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a €12.20 ($14.19) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €17.23 ($20.04).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €13.83 ($16.08) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.75. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 1 year high of €23.66 ($27.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.33.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

