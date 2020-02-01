Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GOSS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of GOSS stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $13.28. 341,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,638. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $876.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.10). Research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Jakob Dupont sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $31,525.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,525.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 39.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth about $264,000. 61.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

