Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) EVP David M. Ahlers Sells 54,000 Shares

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) EVP David M. Ahlers sold 54,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,931,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,118.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Graco stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,556,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,104. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $55.60.
Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 14.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 25,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 38,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 34.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have commented on GGG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.
Graco Company Profile
Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.
Further Reading: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.