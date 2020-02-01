Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on GGG. Oppenheimer began coverage on Graco in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Graco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of GGG opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. Graco has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In related news, insider Peter J. O’shea sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $2,453,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,750.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $5,409,969.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 269,049 shares of company stock worth $14,188,571. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Graco by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

