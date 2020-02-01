Graco (NYSE:GGG) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Graco’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GGG. Zacks Investment Research raised Graco from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE:GGG opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. Graco has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other news, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $164,985.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. O’shea sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $2,453,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,750.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,049 shares of company stock worth $14,188,571. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Graco by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

