Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) shares were down 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.00, approximately 2,506,469 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,067,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

GTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.09.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $132.49 million for the quarter.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Director Brooke N. Wade acquired 122,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $150,306.00. Also, VP Lawrence West acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,850.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 292,030 shares in the company, valued at $324,153.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 2,867,600 shares of company stock worth $3,265,652 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 237.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

