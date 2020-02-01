Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) CEO John A. Taylor Sells 11,971 Shares of Stock

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) CEO John A. Taylor sold 11,971 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $219,787.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,318.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.17, a current ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

GPMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 456.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

