Graphcoin (GRPH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,320.00

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. Graphcoin has a market cap of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Graphcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019949 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00119660 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037214 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00001048 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About Graphcoin

Graphcoin is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin . The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

