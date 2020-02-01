Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.51 Million

Equities analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) will report $15.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.10 million and the lowest is $14.60 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $13.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $66.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.80 million to $67.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $65.47 million, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $68.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.22% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AJX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE AJX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.09. 126,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The company has a market cap of $306.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 128,172 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after purchasing an additional 38,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,186 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 92,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

