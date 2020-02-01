Greencore Group’s (GNC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, November 29th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 249.29 ($3.28).

Shares of LON GNC opened at GBX 245.60 ($3.23) on Tuesday. Greencore Group has a 52 week low of GBX 183.35 ($2.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 323.20 ($4.25). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 257.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 235.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Greencore Group’s previous dividend of $2.45. Greencore Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In other Greencore Group news, insider Helen Rose purchased 158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £352.34 ($463.48).

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

