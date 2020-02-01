Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Announces Earnings Results

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $548.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.20 million. Griffon had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.69%.

Shares of GFF traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.79. The company had a trading volume of 670,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,505. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $975.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 2.10. Griffon has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Griffon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Griffon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

