GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Shares Gap Up to $32.35

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.29, but opened at $32.35. GSX Techedu shares last traded at $32.69, with a volume of 2,448,644 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on GSX shares. Bank of America started coverage on GSX Techedu in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSX Techedu in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on GSX Techedu in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GSX Techedu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.07 million. GSX Techedu’s quarterly revenue was up 461.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSX. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter worth $517,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter worth $768,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the third quarter worth $1,218,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter worth $2,126,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.