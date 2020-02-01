H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.75

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides international airline tickets.

