Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Boosts Stock Holdings in Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 166.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.32% of Digimarc worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Digimarc by 780.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Digimarc by 1,710.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $31.31 on Friday. Digimarc Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.22.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.51% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Digimarc Corp will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 2,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,391 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,545.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,185.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,391 shares of company stock worth $905,545 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

