Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys 30,000 Shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Mellanox Technologies accounts for about 1.6% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,954 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MLNX opened at $120.90 on Friday. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $122.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.10.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MLNX. BidaskClub raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.19.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

