Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Decreases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Booking were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in Booking by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in Booking by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 54,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Booking by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in Booking by 289.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in Booking by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,830.55 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,640.54 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,022.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1,964.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $37.78 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,160.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,127.63.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

