Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Decreases Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.58.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,826,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,804. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $100.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 588.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.31 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.