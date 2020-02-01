Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $19.30 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Pool comprises 3.9% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Pool were worth $19,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 162,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total transaction of $3,230,909.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,038 shares in the company, valued at $13,334,428.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $219.30 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $147.76 and a 52 week high of $228.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.66.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.20.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.