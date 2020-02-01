Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $352,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. State Street Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,290,273,000 after purchasing an additional 336,468 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $249,294,000 after purchasing an additional 137,807 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in NVIDIA by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,292,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $304,015,000 after purchasing an additional 139,879 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,113,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $193,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $176,143,000 after purchasing an additional 358,730 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $236.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.75. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $259.50. The company has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

